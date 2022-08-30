IAC`Vikrant’ will get a new Naval Ensign (Nishaan) – Complete details

The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier `Vikrant’ which is all decked up to be commissioned in the India Navy at a ceremony on Friday will get a new Naval Ensign (Nishaan).

According to an official statement Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission the IAC `Vikrant’ and it will have the new ensign, and this means from now on all the Indian Navy ships will have this ensign on board. The statement from the PMO said: new ensign would do away with the colonial past. Befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.

What has changed?

The Indian Navy has a white flag which has horizontal and vertical red stripes. This symbolizes the Cross of Saint George and the intersection is superimposed with the emblem of India. The Tri Colour is placed in the upper canton next to the staff.

No one in the defence and security establishment gave details of what changes will be there, however mentioned that the cross will go. And there will be certain colour changes and there will be a naval crest which will be depicting an anchor.

Sources in the defence security establishment said that there will be a commonality maintained with the Flags of the other two services: Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

Has the Naval Ensign been changed before?

The answer is yes. This will be the fourth time since 1950 that the ensign has been changed.

Since 1950 the Naval Ensign has undergone changes three times. On Friday, it will be the fourth time.

More about the earlier changes

When India became a republic on January 26, 1950, the Navy Crest and Flags were Indianised. The Ensign and Distinguishing Flags, however, retained a legacy of the British – while the Union Flag was replaced immediately by the Indian tricolor, the Red St. George’s Cross remained.

Until 2001, the Indian Navy retained the Red Saint George’s Cross in its flags and ensigns, unlike other former colonial navies who had discarded the Cross in their flags and ensigns.

It was on August 15, 2001, the Indian Navy’s design of the ensign was changed and it was then the Cross was removed from the Crest of the Indian Navy.

Also Read: State of art IAC Vikrant to set powerful precedent for self-reliance in defence

In the early 1970s, Vice Admiral Vivian Barboza in the early 1970s gave the idea to change the ensign. He later retired as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, western Naval Command.

The original ensign was adopted again by the Indian Navy in 2004. This is because, explained a senior officer that there were complaints from the Force that the blue of the Crest was not clear from the Ocean and the Sky. Following the complaints, the Indian Navy went back to the Saint George’s Cross and the Indian emblem was added in its intersection. Another round of changes took place in 2014, when the ensign and naval crest both were updated. Now they are inscribed with “Satyameva Jayate” which is in the Devanagari script.

Why was this changed?

According to the information in the public domain the late former President Pranab Mukherjee had given his approval to change the crest and the naval ensign. Both the corrected emblem and crest were adopted by the Indian Navy on August 15, 2014.

What the Indian Navy has is a White Ensign and it has vertical and horizontal red stripe which is intersecting at the centre of the flag. Then there is a golden state emblem which is superimposed on the intersection. However, it did not have the mandatory phrase “Statymeva Jayate’’, which should have been below the Lion Capital with three lions mounted on the abacus and there is a Dharma Chakra right in the centre. Also there is a galloping horse and a bull on either side.