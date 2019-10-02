Huge win for Make in India! Lockheed Martin to build F16 fighter jets’ wings in the country

Renowned aerospace scientist Dr Vivek Lall had made the announcement along with Lockheed’s strategic partner Tata in September 2018.

One of the most significant Make in India success stories for the Modi government has been the US-based aerospace company Lockheed Martin’s decision to build F16 wings for their global supply to the world from India.

The wings will be built in the Lockheed -Tata Joint Venture in Hyderabad and Lockheed Martin last week announced that the first wing prototype work has commenced. Wing is one of the most visible and most complex components to manufacture and is a boost for the Indian defence industry.

Speaking to Financial Express Online on condition of anonymity, a top source has confirmed that “The US-based aerospace giant has made this bold strategic move independent of the Indian fighter competition where Lockheed has offered an India unique F21 fighter. The wing production to India has been appreciated by the Indian industry.”

In 2018, the two companies had announced their intention to join hands to produce the F-16 Block 70 in India if the aircraft is selected by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The US major had also signed an agreement with TASL for producing the wings in India for the F-16 combat aircraft.

As has been reported by the Financial Express Online, the exclusive production of the F-16 wings in India helps in integrating the Indian industry in the $165 billion fighter aircraft market.

In an earlier interaction Dr Vivek Lall, Vice President for Strategy and Business Development at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, had said that the production of the wings in India is a strategic business decision and it will further help in strengthening the company’s partnerships with India and TATA. He had also stated that the production of the Wings in India will support the Make in India initiative.

Besides Make in India, the company is already supporting several other Indian government’s initiatives including Start-up India, Skills India, Digital India, and others. And through a few agreements inked in July this year has been trying to integrate indigenous – Made in India content into the global systems and platforms.

Lockheed Martin is already in partnership with TASL building highly sophisticated aerospace structures including the whole cabin frames for Sikorsky helicopters (S-92 multi-role helicopter) and also for C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft which is in service of the Indian Air Force.