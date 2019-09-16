‘Howdy Modi’ in Houston: Trump to join PM Modi’s diaspora rally; defense, trade and energy, top agenda

The venue of the bilateral summit between the two leaders is not clear whether it will be in Houston, New York City or Washington DC

Energy, trade, defence and diaspora are some of the issues besides the multilateral engagements that have been set in the agenda for Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he leaves for a week long visit to the US. The visit will start from his engagement with almost 50,000 Indian Diaspora in Huston, Texas when he reaches there on Sept 22. His address at the 74th United Nations General Assembly session is on Sept 27.

Highly placed sources have confirmed to Financial Express Online that, “Prime Minister Modi and the US President Donald Trump are expected to make defence trade discussions with possible announcements at their upcoming meeting in addition the much reported discussion on trade and energy.”

At least a dozen other bilateral have been planned for the prime minister on the sidelines of UNGA.

In the near term it is expected that Lockheed Martin’s $ 2 billion dollar 24 MH60R anti-submarine helicopters for the Indian Navy and Raytheon’s NASAMS missile shield system will be contracted by India through Foreign Military sales.

According to sources the US administration has keen to highlight the Lockheed Martin’s F21 fighter for the Indian Air Force (IAF) competition. It was unveiled at the Aero India this year and as it will establish true meaning to the major defence partner tag that has lacked real operational meaning.”

In the last year India has signed on several deals with Russia including the S400 that has irked Washington DC including the threat of CAATSA sanctions.

The Industrial Security Annex agreement allowing Indian and the US companies to exchange classified information has been negotiated and expectation of an imminent announcement is expected.

The US industry has been patiently waiting for India to conclude some long pending deals. The US industry delegation for the Aero India earlier this year in February was led by world renowned aerospace scientist and Vice President at Lockheed Martin Dr Vivek Lall.

Lall who has also been appointed to the US Federal Aviation Advisory Committee and has been key to majority of crucial India-US Defence deals, was chosen by the US industry to lead a high level delegation of the top 20 US Aerospace Companies.

A former NASA scientist and top official at Boeing and General Atomics has been credited with many game changing programs including the recently delivered Apaches and Chinooks into the IAF.

Representatives of the top defence companies like BAE Systems, Textron Aviation, Raytheon, AECOM, Harris Corporation, Telephonics Corporation, Boeing, General Atomics, Northrop Grumman, and TCI engaged with senior government leadership at Aero India and are expected to participate again in Lucknow for Defexpo in 2020.

“The defence corridor in UP has been a major focus for the Modi Government and the US industry is upbeat about prospects in the next several months,” source added.

UNGA

The first time Modi had addressed the UNGA was in 2014, and this time he will be addressing the world leaders after at the UN after his resounding electoral victory earlier this year. It is also coinciding with the government’s decision to scrap Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

`Howdy Modi’ in Houston

The first stop is expected to be in Houston, Texas, where he will address the Indian community Modi at “Howdy Modi” event. According to sources this will be the largest gathering for a foreign leader visiting the US. It is confirmed that the US President Donald Trump accompanied by top 60 US lawmakers including Ted Cruz, John Cornyn, and others will jointly address the Indian community. this will be the first time in the history of the India-US relations that a President will join the Indian leader in addressing an ethnic community.

Also, meet India’s energy needs, Modi will be meeting with top representatives of the US energy sector. India is already buying $4 billion worth of fuel from that country. And the talks are expected to ensure that besides increasing its imports there could be opportunities for the oil companies of both countries to work together.

Twice earlier, Modi has addressed the Indian community once at the Madison Square garden in 2014 and then Silicon Valley in 2016, which was attended by more than 20,000 Indian.

Besides the UNGA address, the Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the UN Climate Change, two sessions on terrorism and global health.