‘Howdy, Modi’: Everything about the event bringing Trump and PM Modi together in Houston

With eyes on elections in 2020, the US President Donald Trump has decided to address the Indian community at an event where more than 50,000 Indian Diaspora, business representatives, community leaders, 60 US lawmakers, and senior Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer are likely to attend.

For the first time in the history of the India-US relations, that the leaders of the two countries will jointly address an event of such magnitude.

Sharing his views with Financial Express Online, Ambassador Kanwal Sibal has said that “Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US is taking place in a delicate political context, that of the constitutional changes in J&K and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s no-holds-barred campaign against the Indian decision that includes vicious personal attacks against Modi that exceed diplomatic decency.”

“Trump himself has muddied the waters by speaking loosely of mediation and willingness to intercede if both sides are agreeable, a position that gives encouragement to Imran Khan who is openly seeking US intervention. The human rights issue in Kashmir is being agitated by Pakistan at the Human Rights Council in Geneva. The US State Department and the individual US Congressmen have made critical and interfering comments on the subject. Imran Khan has announced that he will raise the Kashmir Issue at the UNGA with all the belligerent force at his command,” the former foreign secretary adds.

Sibal believes that “For Trump then to make the gesture to go to Houston to meet Modi and jointly address the Diaspora event is unprecedented. It sends multiple messages. One, that the relationship with India is all-important for the future. Two, even when Trump talks of his relationship with both Modi and Imran Khan in the same breath, the importance he is giving to Modi outclasses anything he might do with Imran Khan. Third, it is a major snub to Imran Khan and Pakistan’s efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, including on the human rights issue. Of course, Trump seeks to cultivate India-American votes for his election next year and this joint rally could help.”

‘Howdy, Modi’ – All you need to know

Howdy is slang used as shorthand for “How do you do?”.

Passes are sold out.

It will be on Sept 22 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas at 10 am (local time).

In its statement, the White House has said that this will provide an opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the US and India.

The presence of top industry representatives will also help in deepening the relations in defense, energy and trade sector and also address the immigration issues.

As Modi has tweeted the presence of Trump at the event will help in highlighting the contribution of the Indian Diaspora.

The community gathering will represent 48 states of the US and are gathering together to highlight the shared values of the two major democracies.

The organizers have put together a 90-minute cultural extravaganza – “Woven: The Indian-American Story”.

There will be 400 artistes and members of the Indian community from not only Texas but from across the US.

This is the third time Modi will be addressing the Indian community. The first was in 2014 at the Madison Square Garden, followed by the second such Diaspora meeting in the Silicon Valley in 2016 and at both events there were around 20,000 Indians.

This is the first time that such a huge number of people will gather for an address by either of the leaders.