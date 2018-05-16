Home Minister Rajnath Singh announces unilateral ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has announced a unilateral ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir during the month of Ramzan.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has told Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehboob Mufti security forces will be asked to maintain a conditional ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir during the month of Ramzan was approved. The conditional ceasefire announced by the Home Minister is a situation where the security forces will not initiate any military operations and would also hold back from offensive missions. But, if the security forces were to be attacked, then the defence personnel would retaliate in all its capacity. A unilateral ceasefire was proposed by Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

“The Centre asks Security Forces not to launch operations in Jammu & Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. Decision taken to help the peace-loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment. HM Shri @rajnathsingh has informed the Chief Minister, J&K of Centre’s decision,” the HMO Twitter handle put out. “Security Forces to reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people. The government expects everyone to cooperate in this initiative and help the Muslim brothers & sisters to observe Ramzan peacefully and without any difficulties,” the handle tweeted. “It is important to isolate the forces that bring a bad name to Islam by resorting to mindless violence and terror,” a tweet by the HMO handle said. The decision was also welcomed by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who tweeted thanking both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh for this decision.

Increasing amount of counter-terrorist operations in 2017 and 2018 have resulted in the elimination of top-ranking terror leaders. According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, the security forces have eliminated a total of 218 terrorists in 2017 and 72 in 2018. But, it is now being said that the ceasefire during Ramzan would fundamentally seek to bring some peace in the valley. The last time a unilateral ceasefire was declared was during the tenure of Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee in 2001. The ceasefire existed till Ramzan but was extended for few more months till May 2001.