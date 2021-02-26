  • MORE MARKET STATS

Home Minister Amit Shah salutes valour of IAF fighters on Balakot air strikes anniversary

By: |
February 26, 2021 2:54 PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday saluted the valour of the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighters on the anniversary of the Balakot air strikes, and said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, security of the country and the soldiers is paramount.

amit shah"On this day in 2019, @IAF_MCC had made it clear the New India's policy against terrorism by giving response to the Pulwama terror attack," Shah tweeted. (Photo source: PTI)

On February 26, 2019, IAF fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed terror launch pads in Balakot in Pakistan.

“On this day in 2019, @IAF_MCC had made it clear the New India’s policy against terrorism by giving response to the Pulwama terror attack,” Shah tweeted.

“I remember the brave martyrs of Pulwama and salute the valour of the Air Force. Under the leadership of @narendramodi ji, security of the country and our soldiers is paramount,” he said.

The air strikes were undertaken days after 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

