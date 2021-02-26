Home Minister Amit Shah salutes valour of IAF fighters on Balakot air strikes anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday saluted the valour of the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighters on the anniversary of the Balakot air strikes, and said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, security of the country and the soldiers is paramount.
"On this day in 2019, @IAF_MCC had made it clear the New India's policy against terrorism by giving response to the Pulwama terror attack," Shah tweeted. (Photo source: PTI)
On February 26, 2019, IAF fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed terror launch pads in Balakot in Pakistan.