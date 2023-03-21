Historic Sunday: OneWeb to launch 36 satellites with ISRO on March 26

OneWeb, a company that provides satellite communications through low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, has rescheduled its launch of 36 satellites with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for March 26, 2023 at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India. This launch will be OneWeb’s eighteenth launch so far and its third for this year. It will also complete the first generation of its LEO constellation, allowing the company to start global coverage in 2023.



The upcoming launch is a major event in OneWeb’s history, as it will bring 36 more satellites to their fleet. This launch is particularly noteworthy because it marks the completion of the world’s first global low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation. OneWeb is moving closer to achieving worldwide coverage by finishing the constellation.

OneWeb, in collaboration with its distribution partners, aims to provide fast and reliable internet solutions that will connect people, businesses, and governments globally. This will showcase the remarkable capabilities of LEO connectivity.



ISRO made a noteworthy accomplishment in October of the previous year when it launched the initial 36 OneWeb satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This event was significant as it marked the debut of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in the commercial launch service market worldwide.

On February 16, OneWeb’s 36 satellites arrived in India from the satellite production facility in Florida to be integrated with the Launch Vehicle Mark III.

The deployment of OneWeb’s second satellite from India is an important milestone, showcasing the partnership between the space industries of the UK and India. With its operations in India, OneWeb aims to provide secure solutions to businesses, towns, villages, schools, and even remote areas across the country.

OneWeb has established connectivity solutions in important regions worldwide and is expanding its coverage through collaborations with major providers such as VEON, Orange, Galaxy Broadband, Paratus, Telespazio, and others.



When is the launch?

It is scheduled to take off on March 26, 2023 at 11:30pm ET, which is equivalent to 3:30am GMT and 9:00 am IST. No earlier time has been planned for the launch.



NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), which is the commercial division of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), will conduct the launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre located in Sriharikota, India.



About OneWeb Constellation

The OneWeb Constellation functions by orbiting in a Low Earth Orbit that is positioned over the Earth’s poles.



The arrangement of satellites is such that they are divided into 12 rings or orbital planes. Each of these planes consists of a set of 49 satellites.



The inclination of the orbital planes is typically close to the polar angle of 87.9 degrees.



The orbital planes are positioned at an altitude of 1200 km from the Earth’s surface.



It takes 109 minutes for each satellite to make a complete orbit around the Earth.



The satellites are constantly moving around the Earth’s orbit, which means they are able to cover various locations on the ground.



Satellites are constantly flying over different areas on the ground due to the fact that the earth is rotating beneath them.



When offering complete service, a total of 588 satellites will be assigned to the 49 planes.