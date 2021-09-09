Historic Day! IAF aircraft makes a first ever emergency landing on National Highway in Barmer district

This ELF during peacetime will be used for smooth flow of road traffic. (Credit: Ministry of Defence)

To strengthen national security along the western border, an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) was inaugurated at Satta-Gandhav stretch on Thursday.

The stretch which is on NH-925A near Barmer, Rajasthan, was jointly inaugurated by Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Both the ministers had travelled to Barmer on Lockheed Martin’s C-130J aircraft to inaugurate the ELF, which will facilitate landing of all types of aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

According to the Ministry of Defence, for the first time a National Highway has been used for landing of an IAF aircraft.

The ELF was constructed by M/S GHV India Pvt. Ltd in only 19 months under the supervision of IAF, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

There will be improvement in connectivity between villages of Barmar and Jalore located near the international border. And the stretch which is located in the western border area is going to not only strengthen the basic infrastructure of the country; it will also help the Indian Army.

This ELF during peacetime will be used for smooth flow of road traffic.

What did the Defence Minister do during the inauguration?

Lauding the IAF, NHAI & the private sector for joining hands and completing the construction of ELF in a short time, the defence minister defined the landing of the IAF aircraft on the 3 km stretch as historic.

He said that the landing strip and the highway will further cement the infrastructure along the western border. And these are going to provide edge to the operational and civil assistance to the armed forces. This will also help during the natural calamities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The minister in his address talked about the government’s efforts in strengthening the network of roads and highways across the country.

Adding, “With the focus on constructing emergency landing fields at strategic and important places, the government has ensured that defence and development are not two different entities.”

He also stated that the development of border areas is one of the top priorities and highlighted the critical role played by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in border infrastructure. He cited the examples of Atal Tunnel, Rohtang Pass and also the construction of the highest motorable road in the world at 19,300 ft which is at Umlingla Pass in Eastern Ladakh.

So far the NHAI has developed the three-kilometre section as an ELF for IAF and it is part of the newly-developed two-lane paved shoulder of Gagariya-Bakhasar & Satta-Gandhav Section. Under Bharatmala Pariyojana, the total length is 196.97 Km and the approx cost is Rs 765.52 crore. The work had started in 2019 and was completed in January 2021.

Under this project, besides the ELS, as per requirements of the Indian Armed forces, three helipads have been constructed in Kundanpura, Singhania & Bakhasar villages.

Who all were in the C-130 J flight?

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and the NHAI minister Nitin Gadkari, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, and other senior central and state officials.