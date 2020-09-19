Historic! Army begins process to grant Permanent Commission to women officers

The women officers cannot be totally ruled out from the command assignments, a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, had observed. (File photo: IE)

The proceedings to screen women officers to grant them Permanent Commission (PC) has commenced at the Special No 5 Selection Board. The specially-constituted board that is headed by a Senior General Officer, and which includes a woman officer of the rank of Brigadier, started its screening process at the Army Headquarters on Sept 14.

According to an official release by the Ministry of Defence on Saturday “in order to make the proceedings transparent, women officers have been permitted to witness the proceedings as observers.”

And, those women officers who qualify in the screening process will be granted Permanent Commission. This, however, will be subject to them clearing the medical requirements.

Earlier in July this year, the government had issued a formal sanction letter for grant of PC to women officers in the Indian Army. And as reported, this has paved the way for women officers to get larger roles in the organization.

The order specified the grant of PC to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Women Officers in all ten streams of the Indian Army.

According to the Order, the ten streams include — Signals, and Intelligence Corps, Army Air Defence (AAD), Engineers, Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME). These are in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC).

In a significant judgement, the highest court in the country had ruled that women officers in the Indian Army should get Permanent Commission (PC). It had also stated that the PC should be considered on a case-to-case basis for the command assignments.

The women officers cannot be totally ruled out from the command assignments, a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, had observed.

There was no ground for denying women officers a Permanent Commission even if they have completed 14 years rules, the court had ruled.

Based on the Court ruling Centre was given three months to set up the special board. However, this was delayed due to the global pandemic COVID-19 lockdown.