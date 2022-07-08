Highest ever! Defence exports touches Rs 13,000 crore in 2021-22

For the first time India has recorded Rs 13,000 crore in defence exports, says a top Ministry of Defence official. At a media briefing in New Delhi, Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary in the Department of Defence Production (DDP), said “In 2021-22, we have recorded the highest ever exports number in defence.”

Adding, “We have touched Rs 13,000 crore, which is almost eight times of what it was almost 4-5 years ago.”

Responding to media queries, Mr Jaju said that India exported military components and platforms to several countries including the US, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. According to him the items as well technology exported touched Rs 13,000 crore registering a 54.1 per cent rise over the previous year.

The exports to various countries are through both the private as well as public sector companies – “70 percent of this is due to the private sector and 30 percent is through the public sector,” Mr Jaju stated.

Defence Exports

Speaking to the media ahead of the first ever “Artificial Intelligence in Defence” event to be inaugurated by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday in New Delhi, Additional Secretary in the Department of Defence Production (DDP) told the media that in defence exports there has been a good progress.

“Due to COVID-19 in the last two years, there was a bit of a setback. However, the export of defence equipment and platforms is back on track.”

India’s defence exports were worth Rs 8,434 crore in 2020-21, Rs 9,115 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 2,059 crore in 2015-16.

On Monday, two top exporters – one each from the public and private sector will be rewarded by the Ministry of Defence.

Public Vs Private

According to him the private sector companies usually dominate the exports market and hold almost 90 percent.

Artificial Intelligence in Defence (AIDef)

Organised by the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, and this first ever such event will be on July 11, 2022. And there will be a symposium and a defence exhibition where cutting edge AI-enabled solutions will be showcased. These have been developed by the Services, Research Organisations, Startups, Industry and Innovators.

Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar told the media that 75 newly-developed AI products/technologies will be launched to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.

What will be displayed?

There will be products in the area of speech/voice analysis and Command, Control, Communication, automation/unmanned/robotics systems, cyber security, logistics and supply chain management, Computer & Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, human behaviour analysis, intelligent monitoring system and Operational Data Analytics.