Here is why PM Modi is attending G-7 summit even though India is not part of the club

Both India and France are strategic partners. (Twitter image)

As a special guest of the French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending two sessions at the G7 Summit which includes a session on Biodiversity, Climate, and Oceans and later a session on Digital Transformation.

As reported by Financial Express Online earlier, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, the invitation directly from the French leader was a “reflection of the personal chemistry” between the two leaders. It also recognized India as a major economic power.

The member states of the G7 grouping will discuss challenges faced with combating the use of the internet for terrorism and radicalization. The grouping has the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, as members.

Both India and France are strategic partners. After his major victory in the General elections in May, Prime Minister Modi had his first meeting with Macron at the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

The two leaders have worked closely on critical issues including counter-terrorism and climate change. France had played a very important role earlier this year in efforts to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at the UN 1267 Sanctions Committee.

The two countries have jointly launched the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in 2015. In the ISA sun-rich developing nations have joined hands to promote the use of solar energy.

Bilateral Meetings

Also, besides the multilateral components of the summit, Modi will also be meeting world leaders in separate bilateral interactions. On Sunday Prime Minister Modi had met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and later with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Talks between Modi and Johnson were focussed on strengthening India-UK cooperation. Last week, the two leaders in a telephonic call had discussed deepening of bilateral relations especially through trade and economics.

Modi-Trump meet

Besides trade-related issues and other matters of mutual interest, the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is expected to feature in the talks. The two leaders will discuss deepening defense ties, and counter-terrorism and strategic partnership.

The US leader has said that he would discuss with Modi the situation in Kashmir and help ease the India-Pakistan tensions when they meet at the G7 Summit. Though the matter is internal to India, there are regional implications. The US leader is keen to know what steps Prime Minister Modi will take to calm the tension in the region post scrapping of Article 370.

India has conveyed categorically to the international community that the revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir is internal to India.