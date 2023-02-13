HENSOLDT Offers Multiple Sensor Solutions at Aero India

HENSOLDT, a leading independent sensor company, has developed and launched a cutting-edge airborne multi-mission surveillance radar meant to provide armed forces and border protection agencies unparalleled situational awareness and rapid reaction times.

With more than 30 years of experience in Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) radars, HENSOLDT has been seen by industry watchers as having a rich history of innovation. The company’s first Synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) radars were developed and tested in the mid-1980s for the German Federal Ministry of Defence, including the DO-SAR, ERS-1, and X-SAR.

In 2006, HENSOLDT introduced the SMART Radar, a platform-independent ISR radar that has since undergone numerous enhancements, including the incorporation of GaN modules and compact hardware packaging, resulting in the development of the PrecISR 1000 in 2017.

Also Read A Perspective on the Defence Budget

The PrecISR 1000 boasts several unique features, including its software-defined radar with modes for Maritime Search, ISAR, SAR, Air-to-Air and GMTI/SMTI. It also features a GaN-based AESA antenna, multichannel processing, and a highly optimised design that is compact, lightweight, and power-efficient. The company highlighted that operational efficiency is a top priority for HENSOLDT’s customers, and the PrecISR has been seen as delivering on this front.

Also Read Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor attracts over Rs 11,000 crore investment

HENSOLDT highlighted that its compact design, modular approach, and software-defined radar modes make it ideal for customers seeking high performance, efficient maintainability, and high MTBF figures. Customer feedback on the PrecISR has been overwhelmingly positive, with its sleek design, optimised power consumption, and ease of integration receiving particular praise. In fact, its integration into airborne platforms is incredibly straightforward, requiring just eight screws and two connectors.