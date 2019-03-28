Helping a friend in need: India sends its 4th Naval ship INS Magar to help cyclone ravaged Mozambique

Published: March 28, 2019

The African nation was recently hit by Cyclone `IDAI' which left hundreds dead and thousands displaced. On board the ship there are medicines, dry provisions, ready-to-eat meals, daily essentials, and clothing items.

Indian Navy’s INS Magar an amphibious warfare ship, carrying 300 T of relief supplies including essential medicines, anti-epidemic drugs, and food provisions left Mumbai for Port Beira in Mozambique with essential relief material for the cyclone ravaged areas.

The African nation was recently hit by Cyclone `IDAI’ which left hundreds dead and thousands displaced. On board the ship there are medicines, dry provisions, ready-to-eat meals, daily essentials, and clothing items.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the provisions on board would cater for approximately 1,000 persons for seven days. In addition, 500 kg of epidemic-related medicines and 400 tonnes of rice have also been loaded on the ship.

On INS Magar there is Chetak Light Utility Helicopter which will be used in the ongoing relief operations. She joins INS Sujata, Shardul and Sarathi of 1 Training Squadron to augment the Indian Navy’s ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts in the African nation.

At the medical camps set up by the Indian Navy personnel, medical assistance to 1381 persons has been given. The Light Utility Helicopter Chetak took several sorties to facilitate aerial survey by Disaster management officials of Mozambique. This was carried out to help the local authorities in evacuating people in coordination with local authorities and for dropping of food & water packets in cyclone affected areas. Also, the crews have rescued more than 192 people affected in the cyclone.

From the time the Cyclone hit countries in the African continent, the Indian Navy is there giving necessary support to the local administration. The naval ships have berthed alongside taking advantage of the tide and commenced liaison work with local authorities immediately.

Cyclone ‘IDAI’ made landfall at Beira, Mozambique causing huge devastation, and large scale damage to the infrastructure, 5000 personnel marooned at Buzi near Port Beira. India has also sent aid to other countries in the region hit by the Cyclone including Zimbabwe and Malawi.

