Helicopter-launched anti-tank missile ‘Helina’ test-fired

By: | Updated: February 9, 2019 12:20 AM

During the trial, the Helina was released smoothly from the launch platform, following which the missile tracked the target all through its course in order to strike with high precision.

Helicopter, anti tank missile, Helina, indian defence aircraft, air force, air force helicoptersHelina was successfully test-fired from Rudra helicopter in Pokhran test range in August last year. (Source indiandefencenews.in File)

India test-fired its helicopter-launched version of one of the most-advanced anti-tank weapons from the Odisha coast on Friday.

Helina, the helicopter-launched version of the Nag anti-tank guided missile with a hit range of 7-8 km, was launched from an Army chopper. The weapon system was tested for its full range at 12.55 pm near the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur in Balasore district, defence sources said.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it is one of the most-advanced anti-tank weapons in the world, sources said.

It is guided by an infrared imaging seeker (IIR) operating in the lock-on before-launch mode and helps in further strengthening the defence capabilities of the country.

All parameters of the flight test were monitored by the telemetry stations, tracking systems and the helicopters deployed by the Army.

On July 13, 2015, three round trials of Helina were conducted at a firing range in Jaisalmer in Rajastan. Helina was also successfully test-fired from Rudra helicopter at Pokhran test

