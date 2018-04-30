Harimau Shakti 2018: Big strategic boost as India & Malaysia armies begin first bilateral exercise

The troops of the Indian and Malaysian armies today kickstarted ‘Exercise Harimau Shakti 2018’ in Kaula Lumpur, a statement by the Indian Army said. (ANI)

The troops of the Indian and Malaysian armies today kickstarted ‘Exercise Harimau Shakti 2018’ in Kaula Lumpur, a statement by the Indian Army said. This is the first-ever joint Army exercise between the armies of India and Malaysia. The first phase of the two-week long exercise began with the formal handing over of the Regimental Flag to the Malaysian Army, signifying merging of the two contingents under one commander.

First day of the exercise also saw briefings to the joint contingent on Malaysian country brief, exercise settings and security aspects. The day ended with a friendly volleyball match, which the visitors could finally won after a stiff competition. “Both armies stand to hone their tactical and technical skills in counter-insurgency and counter- terrorist operations under the UN mandate. Due emphasis will be laid on increasing interoperability between forces which is crucial for success of any joint operation,” the statement said.

The conduct of such exercises in future would enable mutual capacity enhancement and assist in building strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Malaysia, the statement added. Lt Col Irwan Ibrahim, commanding officer of the 1st Royal Ranger Regiment of Malaysian Army, welcomed the Indian contingent and wished the Indian and Malaysian troops for a successful and mutually beneficial joint exercise.