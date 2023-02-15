HAL to maintain General Atomics SeaGuardians’ engines

Keeping in line with India’s clarion call for ‘Atmanirbhar’ or ‘Self-Reliance’ state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has entered into an agreement with the US based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) to support the MQ-9B SeaGuardians which are by the Indian Navy under a lease agreement.

The two MQ-9B high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) powered with turbo propeller engines as per the agreement will be supported by the HAL Engine Division in Bengaluru for the Indian market.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Aero-India 2023 from February 13-17. According to an official statement issued by the US based company GA-ASI the turboprop engine which is fitted onboard the MQ-9B RPAS looks similar to other commercial engines in its category. However, the engine is unique in its configuration and operation, and for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) it requires special training and equipment.

Both sides are keen to formulate a comprehensive engine MRO programme for upcoming RPAS projects and this joint collaboration also underscores the deep industrial connection between the India and US Aerospace companies.

The Expression of Interest (EoI) was exchanged in the presence of C B Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL and Mihir Kanti Mishra, CEO (Bangalore Complex), between Dr Vivek Lall, Chief Executive General Atomics Global Corporation and B Krishna Kumar, Executive Director (Engines & IMGT).

Comments of GA-ASI & HAL

In the official statement Dr Vivek Lall said “GA-ASI is proud to collaborate with HAL on this prestigious project.” Adding, that the HAL is the foremost public sector Aerospace and Defence agency, and “its vast experience in the domain of aero-engine technology makes it our natural partner in India.”

According to C B Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL, “HAL has been manufacturing and providing MRO support for TPE 331-5 engines for the last 40 years. We are also establishing facilities for manufacturing TPE 331-12B engines for the HTT-40 project.”

He also said that the engine which is being used on the MQ-9B RPAS belongs to the same family of engines with upgraded configurations to adapt to the RPAS technology. HAL Engine Division, Bangalore, would be providing MRO support to the engine for MQ-9B RPAS.