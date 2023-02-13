HAL to design IMRH for Indian Armed Forces; will join services in the next decade

In an effort to bridge the quantity gap that is expected to arise following the phasing out of the existing helicopter fleet from the Indian Armed forces, the first prototype of Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) is all set to be launched in the next four years.

The state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has already completed the preliminary design review and to carry out the development process of the multi-role helicopters it is waiting for the government funding.

According to Abdul Rashid Tajar of HAL the helicopter is going to be developed for both the Indian Army and Air Force and it will be capable of landing and take off from 5 km altitude. This, according to him, will be the first time that a helicopter of this class can do so.

He also added that the design will take around four years and for the design and development cycle it will take around years. This means that in 8-10 years HAL will be ready with the design and development of the helicopter in 8-10 years.

More about the machine

Around 24-36 troops can be carried on this helicopter which is expected to be used by the Indian Army and Air Force. It can be deployed to carry out different operations including disaster relief, air maintenance, combat search and rescue, humanitarian assistance.

Weapons on board

The helicopter is expected to be equipped with 7.62mm gun and 12.7mm gun, podded guns, rockets and air-to-air missile system. And this helicopter according to Tajar will be for limited armament capability and can be used for air assault too. There will be an electro optical pod too.

Adding, that following discussions with the Indian Air Force the HAL team is able to comply with the requirements given by them.

This helicopter which is still on the drawing board is expected to weigh around 13 tonnes, and at sea level can carry 4.5 tonnes of weight, and at high altitude it can carry 2,000kg.

Once the government approves the funding for this project the first flight will take off four years from now. And one unit will cost around Rs 300 crore.

Which helicopters will this replace?

According to the HAL, the IMRH is expected to replace the ageing fleets of Russia-origin military helicopters which are of Mi series and as per the plans of the IAF helicopters will start being phased out by 2028-29.

This project got a boost in 2022 when the HAL and French engine maker Safran came together and it is dedicated to building helicopter engine development, sales and support and production.

Requirements of the Indian Navy

The deck-based helicopter which will do onboard different ships and specially the new aircraft carrier – process is going on. And for the design and development of IMRH for the Navy, negotiations are going on.