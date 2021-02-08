  • MORE MARKET STATS

HAL signs agreement with Elbit Systems for supply of Digital Overhead Head Up Display Systems

By: |
February 8, 2021 5:53 PM

It said a dedicated facility will be augmented progressively in proportion to manufacturing volume. HAL said the company and Elbit Systems have envisaged a mutual co-operation to upgrade its technological base and acquire high end technology on Digital Overhead HUD System which is primarily used in transport aircraft worldwide.

It said a dedicated facility will be augmented progressively in proportion to manufacturing volume.

State-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with Elbit Systems Electro Optics Elop Ltd., Israel, for supply of Digital Overhead Head Up Display Systems (DOHS) during the recently concluded Aero India-2021. The Digital Overhead HUDs will be initially manufactured in the existing facility of HAL’s Division at Korwa, HAL said in a release.

It said a dedicated facility will be augmented progressively in proportion to manufacturing volume. HAL said the company and Elbit Systems have envisaged a mutual co-operation to upgrade its technological base and acquire high end technology on Digital Overhead HUD System which is primarily used in transport aircraft worldwide.

Related News

The Digital Overhead HUD with modern optics provides sharp brightness, larger field of view and larger head motion box. Earlier, HAL’s Korwa Division entered into a licensed Transfer of Technology agreement with ELOP Electro-Optics Industries Ltd, Israel for setting up the D-level maintenance and manufacturing facilities of CRT based HUD (front) in 2000 and 2003 respectively.

More than 500 HUDs have been supplied for various Indian platforms such as Su-30MKI, Jaguar and MiG-27M upgrade, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. HAL signs agreement with Elbit Systems for supply of Digital Overhead Head Up Display Systems
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Eastern Ladakh row: Govt says emergency procurement of certain arms, equipments undertaken by armed forces
2Indo-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ begins in Rajasthan
3Forty-six security personnel killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2020: Rajnath Singh