Guarding the seas! Indian Coast Guard gets Made in India offshore patrol vessel to enhance coastal security

Defence minister Rajnath Singh taking a tour of Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) ‘VARAHA’ during its Commissioning Ceremony in Chennai on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Indian Coast Guard today commissioned the fourth Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) built and designed by L&T. The commissioning of the ICGS Varaha in service was done by the defence minister Rajnath Singh at Chennai. This is the fourth of the series of seven Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), which the L&T delivered ahead of schedule keeping in line with its unique track record and commitment to Maritime Security and Make in India initiative. The company has so far handed over three OPVs, ICGS Vikram (April 2018), ICGS Vijaya (August 2018) and ICGS Veera (February 2019), the fourth OPV ICGS Varaha (launched in Nov 2018) which have been delivered ahead of schedule. The fifth OPV named ICGS Varad, which was launched in August this year and is getting finishing touches to ready for sea trials over coming weeks.

In 2014, L&T was mandated by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to design and construct seven OPVs, making it the first private sector company in the country to be involved in the project.

With meticulous planning and Industry 4.0 practices, and in line with global benchmarks the company has been able to deliver the vessels ahead of schedule and the entire process of designing and construction has been certified by American Bureau of Shipping and Indian Registrar of Shipping and has been overseen by the Indian Coast Guard’s resident team at Kattupalli.

Commenting on the launch, SN Subrahmanyan, CEO & Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge defence technology to the armed forces indigenously, innovatively and ahead of schedule. Said JD Patil, Senior Executive Vice President & Whole-time Director (Defence), Larsen & Toubro: “The company is uniquely positioned to offer a range of critical defence technologies with single-point responsibility from design to platform-specific equipment and systems to life-cycle support in the true spirit of ‘Make in India’. With major defence acquisition programmes already on the anvil, we are poised and look forward to enhancing L&T’s contribution to the national defence significantly.”

Know more about the OPVs