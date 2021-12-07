GTF Advantage engine have a market in India in future: Company officials

These engines will be compatible with 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at entry into service. (Pratt & Whitney)

To help the aerospace sector meet its commitment to net zero emissions by 2050, US based Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies business, recently unveiled the GTF Advantage engine. This is the world’s most fuel-efficient and sustainable single-aisle aircraft engine and will be available by January 2024.

This engine will become the new production standard for A320neo family aircraft of Airbus. And for a seamless introduction for operators, this new configuration will be interchangeable with already delivered engines.

What is special about this engine?

According to the company, the configuration of the engine reduces fuel consumption by an additional one percent and helps in extending the engine’s lead as the most efficient power plant for the Airbus A320neo family. And helps in further extending the economic and environmental benefits of the existing GTF engine.

These engines will be compatible with 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at entry into service.

The GFT Advantage engine decreases CO2 emissions by 17 percent compared to prior-generation engines, and fuel consumption.

What does it mean for India? Will the GTF Advantage portfolio be available for India as well?

Yes. Rick Deurloo, Chief Customer Officer, told Financial Express Online that, “India already has one of the most modern and fuel efficient commercial fleets in the world; and a bulk of the A320neo fleet with airlines like IndiGo and GoFirst is currently GTF powered. With the kind of fuel economics and industry leading dispatch reliability the current engine delivers; we expect the GTF Advantage, with its incremental thrust and efficiency gains, will certainly have a market in India in future.”

What are the company’s plans for the India market towards Sustainability in the aviation sector? Any plans to work with the Indian Private Sector towards Net Zero?

“We support our customers in their ambition to achieve net zero CO2 emissions for aviation by 2050. That means working with airlines, as they gear up for SAFs over the next few years. The GTF has already saved more than 150 million gallons of fuel for the airlines, and avoided 1.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions in India alone. Today, all our engines are ready to operate with Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) at up to a maximum blend of 50%,” Graham Webb, Chief Sustainability Officer, said to Financial Express Online.

According to Mr Webb, “The GTF Advantage engine will be compatible with 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at entry into service, thereby helping the industry meet its commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.

In India, we are also constantly engaging, sharing our perspective and our expertise with diverse bodies like the Bio-ATF Program Committee, our airline customers, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation among others.”

More about the new engine

Delivers higher thrust with the new configuration which is at sea level and for “hot and high” airports.

It has 34,000 pounds of takeoff thrust per engine. And this helps in increased range and payload. Also opens up more destinations for airlines.