GSL to display indigenous shipbuilding capabilities at DefExpo 2022

At the forthcoming DefExpo 2022 starting October 18, Goa Shipyard (GSL) is set to showcase capabilities which are mainly aimed at building futuristic and potent platforms, indigenisation and import substitution, and ‘Making in India’ for the World.

At the expo, a number of MoUs are expected to be signed during the Bandhan event which will be conducted on the sidelines of the expo.

The products will be on display at 2R.19, Hall No.2 and Static Display Area OD.12 and there will be a dedicated exhibition stall which will enable active participation and interaction with Indian and overseas industry partners and also potential partners.

To highlight the indigenous shipbuilding capabilities of the shipyard, there will be a display of scaled models of its flagship products including Advanced Missile Frigate, Offshore Patrol Vessels, and Fast Patrol Vessels.

The shipyard in the last few years has established new benchmarks in the Shipbuilding Industry of the country by delivering Vessels ahead of contractual delivery schedules.

Goa Shipyard is set to showcase capabilities which are mainly aimed at Building futuristic and potent platforms.

According to an official statement, the shipyard which is backed by strong design house and superior ‘Quality’ ships has emerged as one of the fastest growing yards in the country. It builds sophisticated high technology ships. It has an unmatchable track record of execution and delivery on time at ‘fixed cost’ of over more than 160 Fast Interceptor Boats, and 200 Ships.

It has constantly been building and consolidating its experience which it has gained over half a century and consistent track record of timely deliveries, and reputation for excellence. All these have enabled GSL to meet the challenges of the future requirement of the Indian armed forces indigenously.

Where will be GSL present at the DefExpo?

It will part of the Ministry of Defence Pavillion and will be open for visitors on all the days of the expo.