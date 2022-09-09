GSL launches LPG cylinder carrier vessel for Lakshadweep administration

Amidst stiff competition from both private and public yards, Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has bagged the contract of building two LPG Cylinder Carrier Vessels for Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

More about the LPG Vessel

This has been designed and developed by GSL as a Twin Screw Vessel and it will be indigenously built. It will have the capacity to carry 2000 LPG Cylinders from the mainland to the UT Lakshadweep. One of its kind vessels it is going to be equipped with the most technologically advanced machinery and control systems.

It is equipped with three DG sets and two 700 BHP engines and with a beam of 10 meters its overall length is 55 meters.

It is built as per the IRS classification rules for sea-keeping purpose and for stability it has an efficient hull form. It also meets the Flag State requirements and IMO regulations.

According to GSL besides its position as defence shipbuilder with this order it has diversified non-defence sector shipbuilding.

What did GSL CMD say at the launch?

Terming it as a major achievement as far as product diversification is concerned, the Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, CMD said the LPG Cylinder Carrier for GSL will be delivered within the next few months and it will be within the timelines agreed by both sides. According to him the follow-on ship will be launched in the coming months.

Who launched the vessel?

On Thursday, Cynthia Conceicao, senior most lady employee of GSL launched the indigenous LPG Cylinder Carrier Vessel. Present on the occasion were Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman and Managing Director, Capt Jagmohan, Director (CPP&BD), senior officials from the yard as well as representatives of GSL.