GRSE launches cargo and passenger ferry for Guyana

Written by FE Bureau
The construction of the new North-West District, Region One passenger and cargo ferry — MV Ma Lisha — has been completed and it will soon set sail for Guyana. Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) participated in the tender process, bagging the $12.7-million contract through competitive bidding.

The government of India stepped in to fund the vessel via a grant and a line of credit to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. The MV Ma Lisha was officially launched in Kolkata at theGRSE yard on Wednesday. Minister of public works Juan Edghill, his wife Joan Edghill along with other government officials attended the launch.

