Growing India-Russia Ties: Rupee-Rouble trade to start soon

Setting Indo-Russian bilateral trade target at $ 30 bn by 2025, the two countries inked eight agreements in various sectors including space cooperation, railways, nuclear cooperation, fertilisers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). Looking at a possible rupee-rouble trade soon, the two are looking at deeper cooperation in the fields of new and renewable energy, nuclear technology and defence, railways and a possibility of joint venture in building civilian aircraft.

The Indo-Russia annual summit which started without ceremonial reception was at the request of the Russian side, a source told FE ONLINE. According to the source “The request came from the Russian side to keep the visit as informal as possible. The two leaders on Thursday had a three hour long one on meeting and at the restricted meeting today lasted for more than one and a half hour where a wide range of issues were discussed.”

While welcoming the start of consultations on the Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states, it was decided to expedite the negotiations and to improve the current bilateral trade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the media jointly with the visiting leader Russian President Vladmir Putin said that the two sides needed to work together and move beyond the buyer seller relation and to develop new technologies in India, especially in the area of defence.

“The idea is to create jobs by doing development and production here, “said the source mentioned above. To a question about the payment for the S-400 missile deal that was signed today, the source said that “Payment mechanism for the deal is under discussion. The methodology will be worked out soon.” “Also, the discussion for the missile precedes the CAATSA, and since this is required for the security of the country the deal was done.”

As for the other defence deals included the assault rifles and the frigates not being announced, the source added that “There are certain issues are still in the process of being worked out and New Delhi is keen that these are manufactured in India under `Make in India’ initiative.”

In his address to the media persons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the relations between the two countries are unique and that President Putin has personally contributed to it. Both have decided to work for a multi-polar and multilateral world and work together in Afghanistan, the Indo-Pacific region and forums such as Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), BRICS, G20, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) besides cooperating in the fight against terrorism.

On his part, the visiting leader invited the Indian private sector to invest in the Far East as there were plenty of unexplored opportunities including mining of diamonds. Putin also pointed out that “In 2017 Russia invested $ 12.6 bn in a refinery in Gujarat.” Putin invited Modi to participate in the next Vladivostok Forum as the Chief Guest in September 2019.

As was reported by FE ONLINE earlier, the connectivity issue was raised by both sides, and called for the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and how to use modern technology to ensure faster customs clearance and development of road and rail infrastructure.

The Russian side has offered River Craft for Transportation for the Sagarmala and Inland Waterways. Also, Russia expressed its interest to participate in the international competitive biddings for hi-speed railways.