Grenade attack in Kashmir: Six civilians injured in Sopore town

Six civilians were injured on Monday when terrorists lobbed a grenade at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town, police said. Of the six, one person is seriously injured and has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers. No arrests have been made so far, police said. “#Terrorists lobbed a #grenade on #civilians at #BusStand #Sopore. 6 #civilians sustained #injuries. Information is preliminary in nature,” Kashmir Police said on Twitter.
