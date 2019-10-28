Grenade attack in Kashmir: Six civilians injured in Sopore town

Published: October 28, 2019 6:12:39 PM

"#Terrorists lobbed a #grenade on #civilians at #BusStand #Sopore. 6 #civilians sustained #injuries. Information is preliminary in nature," Kashmir Police said on Twitter.  

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers.

Six civilians were injured on Monday when terrorists lobbed a grenade at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town, police said. Of the six, one person is seriously injured and has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers. No arrests have been made so far, police said. “#Terrorists lobbed a #grenade on #civilians at #BusStand #Sopore. 6 #civilians sustained #injuries. Information is preliminary in nature,” Kashmir Police said on Twitter.

