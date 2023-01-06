Green hydrogen to fighter jets, Indo-Pacific ties on agenda for upcoming German, French leaders’ visit

In the first quarter of 2023 two leaders of the European Union (EU) – Germany and France are expected to visit. The visits of the leaders are of great significance as they come at a time India is holding the G20 Presidency, assumed chairmanship of Wassenaar Agreement as well as holding presidency of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Though not officially announced, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is likely to come towards the end of February and the focus of the talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to be Indo-Pacific, Defence and Security, Climate Change, adoption of green energy among other issues.

The French President Emmanuel Macron as has been reported earlier too is expected to be in New Delhi early March and besides the Indo-Pacific Region, Climate Change, deepening of Strategic Relationship in Defence and Security will be topping the agenda of bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two EU leaders will be back later in the year for the G20 Summit in September.

Financial Express Online reported on Jan 5, 2023 French President’s diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne was in Delhi for the 36th Indo-French Strategic Dialogue. He had talks with his counterpart National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, had a meeting with external affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and later called on PM Modi.

The two top economies of Europe are expected to focus on Energy Security too as well as maritime security and strengthening of trade and economic relations. The two countries have also released their individual policy statements related to Indo-Pacific and India has been identified as a key player.

According to the official statement issued by the French Embassy in New Delhi, the focus of the one day visit of diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne was the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, defence and security, cyber-security, space, civil nuclear energy counter-terrorism as well as cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region.

Civil Nuclear Power Reactors

Ahead of the likely visit of the French President, both India and France are in discussions to expedite the process of setting up the civil nuclear reactors to be located at Jaitapur, Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

The forthcoming visits

This will be the first visit of the German Chancellor to India since he took over his office in 2021. However this will be his third meeting with PM Modi as the two leaders have met twice in 2022 when they met for bilaterals in March for the Intergovernmental Consultations and later for the G7 summit. The two countries have inked a total of 14 agreements covering a wide range of sectors like green partnership, migration and mobility, development cooperation among others.

A Joint Declaration of Intent on a Green and Sustainable Development Partnership was inked in the presence of both leaders in 2022. And within the framework of the G4 both India and Germany support each other on the expansion of the UN Security Council.

The last time French President Macron was in March 2018. During that visit several important documents were issued including the Joint Statements; India-France Joint Vision for Space Cooperation; and Joint Strategic Vision of India-France Cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region.