Govt sets aside 75 per cent of Defence allocation from domestic manufacturers

The government has made a historic move to boost the country’s defence sector and reduce its reliance on imports by allocating 75 percent of the defence capital procurement budget to domestic industry for the financial year 2023-24. This budgetary allocation amounts to approximately Rs one lakh crore, a significant increase from the 68 percent allocated in the previous year.

The announcement was made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the Bandhan ceremony at the 14th Aero India event in Bengaluru, which also saw the signing of 201 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and partnerships between Indian and foreign defence companies. The Defence Ministry has been allocated a total budget of Rs 5.94 lakh crore for the upcoming financial year, with an increased capital outlay for modernisation and infrastructure development of Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

Also Read HAL to maintain General Atomics SeaGuardians’ engines

Singh emphasized the importance of a robust and self-sufficient domestic defence industry in enhancing the country’s security system and economy. He noted that India has created a domestic industry-friendly environment that allows local companies to grow and cater to the security needs of friendly countries, in line with the government’s “Make in India, Make for the World” initiative.

The Bandhan ceremony witnessed significant agreements between Indian and foreign defence companies, such as the joint venture between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran Helicopter Engines, France, for the design, development, manufacture, and lifetime support of helicopter engines. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) also signed an MoU with Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) for the development of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

The event also saw the launch of various indigenously developed defence products, such as the Vertically Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile by Bharat Dynamics Limited, the Counter Drone Radar based on technology from DRDO by Astra Microwave Products Limited, and the Software-defined NAVIC/GPS receiver module based on indigenously developed processors, also by Astra Microwave Products Limited.

The government’s move to allocate a record 75 percent of the defence capital procurement budget to domestic industry, along with the partnerships and MoUs signed during the 14th Aero India event, are expected to bolster the country’s defence sector and economy. The five day event showcased the government’s commitment to creating a self-reliant domestic defence industry and fostering partnerships between Indian and foreign defence companies.