Govt sets a target of $ 26 billion defence industry by 2025, urges global players to be part of Make in India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at 6th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) ‘Sustainable Security’ in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to achieving $ 26 billion defence industry by 2025, defence minister Rajnath Singh has urged global defence manufacturers to become part of ‘Make in India’. And, also, a Defence Innovation Fund is also being prepared to support the government participation through equity investment in defence startups.

“To make India a major defence manufacturing hub & net exporter of defence equipment and platforms, the government has given prominence to the defence sector prominence under the ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said the minister. He was speaking at a business seminar ‘India Rising’, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce at ‘Defence & Security Exhibition 2019’ in Bangkok, Thailand.

By 2025, under the ‘Draft Defence Production Policy 2018’, the defence export target has been set at $ five billion and $ 10 billion investment in aerospace and defence goods & services is expected which could provide employment to 2-3 million people.

He listed out the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) over the last few years, including the simplification of procedures for exports, industry licensing process, increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) cap, streamlining of defence offset policy and making government trial and testing facilities available to the private sector.

Singh said that the ‘Defence Procurement Procedure’ was revised in 2016 to encourage the domestic defence industry and to promote indigenous design and development of defence equipment a new category ‘Buy Indian – IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) was introduced.

Besides the Defence Industrial Corridors in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, a Defence Innovation Hub is already functioning in Coimbatore; also, a Defence Planning Committee has also been formed. And to create an enabling environment, the government is also planning to introduce a common testing and certification scheme under a Public-Private Partnership model.

Later in the day in his address at the 6th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) in Bangkok, he described terrorism as the most obvious & heinous of cross-border crimes, adding that some States use terror to pursue political goals making regional security vulnerable.

“Our approach to security in the Indo-Pacific is sustainable by definition because it emphasises Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR),” he said.

On the negotiations for a Code of Conduct for the South China Sea, Singh expressed hope that the outcome of the talks will keep with all relevant international laws, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. While emphasising the need to protect the rights of states that are not a party to these negotiations, he expressed hope that the situation will remain stable, without the use or threat of use of force or militarisation of the region.

Sunday Meetings at the 6th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus)

Sunday was a hectic day for the defence minister as he had several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the US, Japan, Australia and New Zealand in Bangkok on the sidelines of the ADMM-Plus meet. The meetings with his counterparts and others reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral defence relations and discussed ways to further improve the ties.

Ahead of the 2+2 India-US Ministerial Meeting next month, in his meeting with the US Defense Secretary Mark T Esper both sides expressed satisfaction over the increasing defence engagements. And both acknowledged that there was growing convergence between India and the US in the Indo-Pacific region. Noting India’s vision for the Indo-Pacific was for a free and open, peaceful, prosperous; the minister said that it was supported by a rules-based order and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Wide-range of issues pertaining to bilateral relations between India and Thailand were discussed when he met with Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister, General Prawit Wongsuwan.

Ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit next month, Singh in his first-ever In his first-ever meeting with his Japanese counterpart Taro Konowas, the two sides which will meet again later this month discussed enhancing defence cooperation.

Singh also had meetings with his counterparts from Australia – Linda Reynolds – and New Zealand – Ron Mark – where the focus was on to identify potential areas for enhanced engagement in defence and security.