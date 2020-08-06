Govt says situation in Ladakh ‘sensitive’, Forces prepared to respond to threats from China, Pakistan

As has been reported by Financial Express Online earlier, the stand-off between the two forces is expected to be longer, and both sides have been preparing for dealing with the long winters. (Reuters photo)

An official document released by the Ministry of Defence on late Wednesday evening has stated that the situation in Eastern Ladakh is `sensitive’ and standoff with China is expected to be `prolonged’. The document of the MoD which outlines the activities in the month of June has mentioned the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and has also talked about the aggression growing in the Galwan Valley since May 5 and has also noted the `violent face-off incident’ between the troops of both sides on June 15, in which India lost around 20 soldiers. In this incident there was unconfirmed number of Chinese casualties which they have not owned up.

The “transgressions” by China in the areas of Kugrang Nala and Gogra in the Hot Spring area, besides the northern bank of Pangong Tso on May 17-18 have been mentioned in the document.

Though both sides are engaged in dialogue at both diplomatic as well as military level in an effort arrive at a “mutually acceptable” consensus, according to the MoD document the stand-off is expected to be prolonged.

As has been reported by Financial Express Online earlier, the stand-off between the two forces is expected to be longer, and both sides have been preparing for dealing with the long winters.

The situation in Eastern Ladakh

In the document which is uploaded on the MoD website has stated that “The situation risen from unilateral aggression by the Chinese side is sensitive and it requires to be monitored closely. And, prompt action based on the evolving situation”.

All the three forces, Army, Navy and Air Force are all ready and prepared to take on the Chinese aggression and the threat from Pakistan.

The fifth round of talks over the weekend ended with no firm action as far as disengagement by the Chinese side is concerned. And efforts are on to find a solution amicably.

At the military level despite marathon talks, there has been no improvement, and there could be deeper engagement at the diplomatic level.