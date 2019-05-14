Govt extends ban on LTTE for five more years: Home Ministry

Published: May 14, 2019 7:51:08 PM

The outfit continues to adopt a strong anti-India posture and poses a grave threat to the security of Indian nationals, the notification said.

LTTE?s continued violent and disruptive activities are prejudicial to the integrity and sovereignty of India, the notification said.

The central government has extended the ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) for another five years with immediate effect, a Home Ministry notification issued Tuesday said. The ban was extended under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, it said. LTTE’s continued violent and disruptive activities are prejudicial to the integrity and sovereignty of India, the notification said.

