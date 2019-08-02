Govt asks Amarnath Pilgrims to curtail Yatra; Indian Army, Paramilitary forces step up security measures

According to the GOC 15 Corps, “In the last few days, we have got inputs about terror activities targeting the Amarnath Yatra. We have carried out enough search operation to counter any possible attacks.” (IE photo)

The Indian Army and the Jammu & Kashmir Police while pointing out that ‘83% of terrorists in the Kashmir Valley have a record of stone-pelting, has said that the situation on the LOC is under control and very much peaceful as of now.

At a joint press conference by Chinar Corps Commander and DGP of J&K Police: Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, 15 Corps Commander said that there have been regular attempts of infiltration by Pakistan in an effort to disrupt peace in the Kashmir Valley.

The Corps Commander also requested the mothers and the Kashmiri youth who are into stone pelting and have joined terrorism to surrender and return to the main stream.

Adding that this will not be allowed, “We will not allow this and this is our promise to the awam of Kashmir. And that 30 % of those who pick up a weapon will face elimination.”

Said Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, “The overall number of active militants in the Valley & in the Jammu region has come down.”

Responding to a question about the increase in troop numbers in J&K, Singh said that “In the last few months the forces have been deployed in various activities.”

Referring to infiltration attempts, he said there was not much activity along the Line of Control due to snowfall and terrain conditions over the past month but Pakistan has been pushing in infiltrators from other routes on the Jammu side.

According to the GOC 15 Corps, “In the last few days, we have got inputs about terror activities targeting the Amarnath Yatra. We have carried out enough search operation to counter any possible attacks.” And an M-24 Remington American sniper rifle with a telescope was also recovered from a terror cache along Amarnath route.

Joint teams of the Indian Army and the Paramilitary forces have been carrying out searches in the valley since the last few days and getting alerted that there were plans to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra and the infiltration attempts had increased.

A while ago, keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, specially targetting Amarnath Yatris, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has urged all the yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the valley immediately.

Responding to the reports of additional troops being deployed in Jammu & Kashmir, MHA sources reiterated that 100 companies had been ordered for deployment about a week ago, which are in the process of reaching their destinations. This has apparently led to speculations of induction of additional forces.

They told Financial Express Online that, based on an assessment of internal security situation, training requirements, the need for paramilitary troops to be rotated for rest and recuperation, induction and de-induction of central forces is a continuous and dynamic process.

“It has never been the practice to discuss in public domain the details of deployment and movement of paramilitary forces deployed in a particular theatre,” sources added.