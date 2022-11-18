Good news for Indians: No police clearance needed for Saudi visa

In an effort to further boost relations between India and the Gulf kingdom, Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced that Indian citizens will no longer need to produce a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) for obtaining visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia. The decision may benefit workers seeking employment in the West Asian country.

“In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India, the Kingdom has taken a decision to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC),” said a statement released by the Saudi Embassy in Delhi, quoted by PTI.

According to the statement: “The embassy appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the kingdom.”

‘Much needed relief’

Welcoming Saudi Arabia’s decision to exempt Indian nationals from submitting PCC, the Indian mission in Saudi Arabia said that the exemption will provide relief to over 2 million Indian nationals living in Saudi Arabia.

“Embassy of India welcomes this announcement and thanks Government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its decision to exempt Indian Nationals from submission of Police Clearance Certificate (PCC). It will provide much needed relief to over 2 million strong Indian community in KSA,” the Indian mission in Saudi Arabia tweeted, reported by ANI

Saudi-India relations routed deeper

Saudi crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, during his 2019 trip to New Delhi, had said the relations between India and Saudi “go back a long way”. During the royal visit, he increased India’s Hajj quota, making it the second-highest among all countries that send pilgrims to Mecca for the annual pilgrimage. The number of Indian Hajj pilgrims spiraled up to 200,000 that year, reported The Indian Express.

Prior to that a strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia was stitched during the Riyadh Declaration of 2010 that underlined the strong historical and civilisational links between the two countries . The strong India-Saudi Arabia tie-up encompasses active cooperation across sectors including political, security, energy, trade, investment, health, food security, cultural and defence.