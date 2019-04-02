Good job Indian Army! Leh, Ladakh get longest suspension Maitri bridge over Indus river in record 40 days

Maitri bridge demonstrates the engineering capability of the Indian Army. (ANI image)

Indian Army builds the longest suspension bridge over Indus river in Leh, Ladakh! In a major boost to connectivity in remote areas in Ladakh, the Indian Army has built a 260-feet long bridge. The cable suspension bridge was opened for the public. It has been renamed as ‘Maitri Bridge’, according to an ANI report. Indian Army undertook the operation to construct a bridge after the Civil Administration the forces to build the infrastructure. The bridge was constructed to help residents Choglamsar, Stok and Chuchot villages which are the largest ones in Ladakh region. The inauguration of the bridge took place on Monday. Senior war veterans from Ladakh region were present along with Lt Gen YK Joshi, AVSM, VrC, SM, General Officer Commanding ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ on the occasion.

Maitri bridge over Indus river: All you want to know

Maitri bridge demonstrates the engineering capability of the Indian Army. The bridge over the Indus river was constructed by Combat Engineers of ‘Sahas aur Yogyata’ Regiment of ‘Fire & Fury Corps’ in just 40 days which is a record. In this short span, around 500 tons of bridge equipment and construction material was ferried.

The Narendra Modi government has emphasized on constructing all-weather road connectivity in the region. Last year an all-weather accessible road was built from Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh via Zanskar in Kargil. Last year the work for the Zojila tunnel, which is Asia’s longest, was kickstarted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was part of the 25,000 crore projects allocated by the Centre for Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi himself termed the Zojila tunnel as a modern day marvel.

Leh-Ladakh is a key area due to its geographic position. Last year Border Roads Organisation (BRO) built a 35-meter Chamesahn bridge in the region which would remove a major travelling bottleneck in Leh and ease the vehicle movement to the base of Siachen Glacier. The project was completed under Project HIMANK.