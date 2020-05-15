Going local! Make in India boost, Rs 400 crore allocation for defence testing infrastructure

The scheme which was launched by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to run for a period of five years.

For creating a state of the art testing infrastructure for further enhancing the domestic defence and aerospace manufacturing, Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) was launched today with an outlay of Rs 400 crore.

The scheme which was launched by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday is expected to run for a period of five years and in partnership with the private sector has plans to set up six to eight new test facilities.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) this will help in making it easy for the indigenization of defence production, and help reduce importing of military equipment. All the projects under this scheme are going to get up to 75 per cent of government funding which will be in the form of `Grant-in-aid’, and the balance of the 25 per cent of the project cost will be borne by the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). The SPV will be made of State Governments and Private entities and the scheme will be registered under Companies Act 2013. All the assets under the scheme will be maintained and operated by the SPV and user charges will be collected.

Also, all the equipment and systems are going to be tested will be certified as per the standards of accreditation.

The MoD has also stated that the test facilities are not going to be limited just in the two Defence Industrial Corridors (DIC) in Uttar Pradesh & Tamil Nadu.

It will be a Greenfield Defence Testing Infrastructure which will help in boosting production in both the defence and aerospace sector which had been lacking such facility for the private players.

It has also been clarified in the guidelines available on the MoD website that anyone found misusing the grant by the SPV, the project could be cancelled.