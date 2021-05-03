Global aid, Indian Armed Forces help in fighting COVID -19

The BHDC has been converted into a Covid hospital with comprehensive arrangements for providing critical care to the patients. With the second wave, BHDC had catered for 340 COVID beds of which just 250 beds were oxygenated. (Photo Credit: IAF)

Amid the raging pandemic in Delhi, the Indian Army has created COVID facilities on a war footing. Besides providing extensive medical assistance to veterans and their dependents, Military Hospitals (MIL) are now providing assistance to the civil administrations.

Confirming this to Financial Express Online, Indian Army said, “With the numbers rising, the Military Hospitals across the country are instructed to assist the Civil Administrations to fight the CoVID-19 global pandemic.”

Operation CO-JEET launched

This operation has been launched to assist in ensuring mental wellbeing of the individuals and also strengthening medical infrastructure and oxygen supply chains. At the facility which is operated by the AFMS (Armed Forces Medical Services) near Terminal 1, under OP CO-JEET, the army, navy and air force personnel are helping the civilian administration in its fight against the global pandemic to control the pandemic

Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC) catering to personnel & civilians

Whether it is Indian Navy, or the IAF or the Indian Army, all the Military Medical facilities have been instructed to help the civil administrations across the country. Beds have been added to the existing numbers.

The BHDC has been converted into a Covid hospital with comprehensive arrangements for providing critical care to the patients. With the second wave, BHDC had catered for 340 COVID beds of which just 250 beds were oxygenated.

Despite the beds being filled to their capacity, patients over and above this capacity are being treated at the Trauma Centre after obtaining their consent that they were willing to wait for beds. On priority basis, the plan was activated to expand the capacity to 650 COVID beds and out of these 450 beds have been oxygenated by April 30, 2021. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) too has more beds – from 12 to now 35. By the second week of June this year, there are plans to expand the existing capacity to 900 oxygenated beds.

The Indian Army, in another initiative has launched a COVID tele-consultancy & Information Management Cell. The cell which is under a senior officer is functioning 24 x 7 and is giving medical advice and information about admitted patients with due sensitivity. And, on an average, 1200-1300 calls are handled by this cell.

What are the functions of this cell?

These include: Telephonic consultation including provision of expert medical advice; Updates regarding admitted patients to relatives; Guidance regarding bed availability/admissions; COVID test reports; Coordination of personal requests from patients/ relatives; and most importantly provide information regarding COVID vaccination.

Taiwan Delivers Medical Oxygen Concentrators and Cylinders to India

On Sunday, a special flight from Taiwan carried the first batch of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders arrived in New Delhi. Last month on April 27, President Tsai Ing-wen had conveyed solidarity with India and expressed deep concern about India’s situation. Adding, that “Taiwan stands with India during this difficult time while offering to provide help.”

Material from Germany

120 ventilators (model PrismaVent 50) have already landed in India and 1 mobile oxygen production and filling plant is here and 13 German Technical Personnel have come to India for installation and training.

According to sources, a consignment of Remdesivir and monoclonal is coming soon, and German agency would soon organize a webinar on virus sequencing with Indian technical team. Also, procurement from private German companies is being made – this includes 24 oxygen transport tanks which are procured from the German company Linde by Tata, and Oil India Corporation Limited is procuring four oxygen tanks from German company Albatross.

Medical Supply from France

8 oxygen generators, 28 ventilators, 200 electric syringe pumps, 28 AFNOR/BS Flexible tubes, 500 anti-bacterial filters, 500 machine filters, 500 related patient circuits, have arrived.

According to sources, the 8 Novair Premium RX 400 Hospital Level Oxygen Generators is capable of providing yearlong O2 for 250 beds. These world class generators would make 8 hospitals oxygen autonomous for 10+ years.

The relief material was received by the Indian Red Cross Society. Sources have also confirmed that “4 out of 8 hospital-level oxygen generators will be installed in four hospitals based in Delhi. The balance of 4 are going to hospitals which have been identified by the government already.”

Meanwhile … IAF continues to airlift tankers

Overseas: Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs are airlifting 450 Oxygen Cylinders from Brize Norton, UK to Chennai Air base.

According to the IAF, a C-17 Globemaster III flew a continuous sortie of 12 hours from Air Force Station Hindan to Frankfurt, Germany on May 2, 2021.

The aircraft flew out of Frankfurt-Hahn Airport after taking 4 empty cryogenic oxygen containers, and has landed back today (May 3, 2021) at Air Force Station Hindon.

Criss-crossing across the country:

IAF C-17s have airlifted 2 cryogenic oxygen containers from Chandigarh to Bhubaneswar; 2 from Jodhpur to Jamnagar; 2 from Hindan to Ranchi; 2 from Indore to Jamnagar; and 2 from Hindan to Bhubaneswar.

It has airlifted 1 cryogenic oxygen container from Hindan to Ranchi; 2 from Chandigarh to Ranchi; and 2 from Agra to Ranchi.

2 empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Chandigarh to Bhubaneswar have been transported by the IAF.