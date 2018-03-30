Girls school renamed to honour Shaeed Maj Vikas Yadav

The renaming of the Girls Senior Secondary School comes on the 57th birth anniversary of Major Vikas Yadav

A Government Senior Secondary Girls School under the Haryana State Education Department was renamed as Shaheed Major Vikas Yadav Senior Secondary School recently. The renaming of the school comes on the 57th birth anniversary of Major Vikas. The initiative to rename the school comes from the efforts of District Education Board and with the support of Late Major Vikas Yadav’s family.

The renaming of the school was a mark of respect to the Late Major for his unmissable patriotic duty for the nation. The renaming event also saw the unveiling of a statute of this valiant soldier by Lt Gen S.K. Saini, Colonel of the Jat Regiment. The occasion was also marked by the participation of various veterans and batch-mates of the martyred officer.

Legacy of Shaheed Major Vikas Yadav

Major Vikas Yadav born and raised in Gurugram completed his education from the city Government College. He joined the armed forces in 1982 as a Second Lieutenant, after he passed out of the SS-34 Course from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. He was soon commissioned into the 7 Jat Battalion of famous Jat Regiment of Indian Army in Bareily. As a part of his training programme, Major Vikas Yadav took Young Officer’s course and other battalion support weapon courses.

Major Vikas Yadav was posted in Jammu & Kashmir to engage in counter-insurgency operations. In early 1996, he rose to fame both among the armed forces and terrorist groups due to his impeccable battlefield tactics. He was known for his successful operations against the terrorists in the famous Charar-e-Sharif shrine in Budgam. On 9th June 1996, Major Vikas lead a search operation to destroy terrorist outposts using intel reports. Despite being outmanoeuvred by terrorists, Major Vikas Yadav ensued into a fierce gun battle with the terrorists. However, Major Vikas was severely wounded and later succumbed to injuries.

Major Vikas was awarded Sena Medal posthumously for gallantry during Operation Rakshak. He is now survived by his parents, wife, daughter and a son.