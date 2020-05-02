Get ready on Sunday! Indian Armed Forces will applaud COVID-19 warriors

Col Aman Anand said reading out a statement on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and outlining the various activities planned for the whole day. (ANI Image)

On Sunday the national capital will witness a spectacular flypast by the Indian Air Force which will have both fighters as well as transport aircraft flying between 1000 to 1100 am. According to the Indian army’s Official Spokesperson, Col Aman Anand, “The flypasts will be across the nation from multiple locations to convey gratitude to the COVID-19 warriors.”

Col Aman Anand said reading out a statement on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and outlining the various activities planned for the whole day said, “The aerial salute from the armed forces will be flown as low as 500 meters. This is being done to enable everyone to see the same from the confines of their homes. Also, military bands from all over the country will visit various civil hospitals where the coronavirus patients are being treated and will play patriotic tunes to encourage the doctors, nurses and all the health workers.”

The day will start with the wreath-laying at the Police Memorial on behalf of all three Service Chiefs. “This is to show respect towards the sacrifice by our police and paramilitary forces,” he read out of the statement on behalf of the CDS.

Adding, “Every time the citizens of the country have come out to acknowledge the sacrifices made by the armed forces. The forces have always stood as a wall to protect the country from all threats and have been always showered with blessings and appreciation. Now, it is our turn to express gratitude to those who are fighting this pandemic.”

Through these activities we also want to assure the country that even in this crisis of COVID-19, the armed forces are ready and prepared to face and fight any threat.

The helicopters from both the IAF and the Indian Navy will shower flower petals as they fly over hospitals treating the COVID-19 patients.

Between 1000-10.30 hours the Naval helicopters would shower petals on hospitals at Mumbai, Goa, Kochi and Vizag.

Just as the sun is setting, “All the naval ships at sea on the coasts of Mumbai, Porbandar, Karwar, Vizag, Chennai, Kochi and Port Blair will be lighting up and will also fire flares in solidarity,” Anand said.

Both Coast Guard and the Indian Navy ships will be seen in formations in 24 locations including Nizamapatanam, Puducherry, Kakinada, Paradip, Gopalpur, Sagar Island, Port Blair, Diglipur, Mayabundur, Hut Bay and Campbel Bay, Porbandar, Okha, Ratnagiri, Dahanu, Murud, Goa, New Mangalaore, Kavarati, Karaikal, Chennai, and Krishnapatnam.