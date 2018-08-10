General Purna Chandra Thapa is new acting chief of Nepal Army

A special ceremony was held yesterday at the Nepal Army headquarters here where the incumbent CoAS Chhetri handed over the responsibility to Thapa.

General Purna Chandra Thapa, a decorated officer of the Nepal Army, has taken charge as the new acting Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) of the Himalayan nation. Thapa took over yesterday after the incumbent chief General Rajendra Chhetri went on a formal leave before his retirement next month. Thapa will be sworn in as the CoAS of Nepal Army next month after Chhetri formally retires from the top post.

A special ceremony was held yesterday at the Nepal Army headquarters here where the incumbent CoAS Chhetri handed over the responsibility to Thapa. Born to a military family in Nepal’s Lamjung district, Thapa has served across the globe as part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations. Besides military courses at home, Thapa has also completed training in the United States and India, the Kathmandu Post reported.

Thapa’s most important responsibility came as the head of mission and force commander — a rare opportunity for a Nepal Army officer in UN Peacekeeping missions — of the UN Disengagement Observer Force in Golan Heights from February 2015 to February 2016. The decision regarding Thapa’s appointment was taken during a Cabinet meeting last month.