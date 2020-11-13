Gen Naravane conducts aerial survey of Tawaghat sector in Uttarakhand

Gen Naravane began his aerial survey of the border outposts (BoPs) in Uttarakhand with a visit to Mana, the last Indian village near the India-China border in Chamoli district, on Wednesday.
Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Friday undertook an aerial survey of India’s border outposts in Tawaghat sector near the India-China border in Uttarakhand.
The aerial recce was conducted by the Army Chief at around 9 am before he headed for Bareilly airbase from Pithoragarh, official sources here said.
The Army Chief had conducted an aerial recce of Rimkhim, Niti and Laptal border outposts in Chamoli district on Thursday, sources said.
