Garuda Aerospace unveils solar-powered drone SURAJ at Aero India 2023

Garuda Aerospace unveiled its latest solar-powered unmanned reconnaissance aerial J-Glider – SURAJ at the Aero India 2023 show in Bengaluru. Dr Satheesh Reddy, former DRDO Chairman and current Principal Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister unveiled the drone.

SURAJ is an ISR high-altitude drone designed specifically for surveillance operations, providing real-time information to the high command and protecting jawans on the ground. The drone’s J-shaped wings are equipped with solar-powered cells that serve as its primary fuel source, while an auxiliary battery provides additional propulsion or decreased speed as required.

Also Read Cognizant signs MoU with Garuda Aerospace to enhance digital capabilities of drones

The drone will carry a versatile payload of high-resolution zoom cameras with thermal imagery and foliage-penetrating lidar sensors with a maximum capacity of 10 kg. It is claimed to have an endurance of 12 hours and can fly at an altitude of 3000 feet.

Dr Satheesh Reddy, Former DRDO Chairman and current Principal Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister said, “Garuda Aerospace is one of the upcoming digital technology companies in the drone sector that are developing many technological solutions for various sectors like Defence, Agriculture and Industrial Automation.”

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace added, “We are confident that the SURAJ drone will play a vital role in safeguarding the security of our nation and the people. Suraj will have ISR capability and will be equipped with AI, ML and Bionic Chip for advanced real-time processing.”

Recently, Garuda Aerospace created history by raising $22 million, the largest ever Series A funding in the drone sector. The funds will therefore help in the development of a 1:1 prototype of SURAJ which will be ready to fly by August 2023.

Equipped with 400 drones and over 500 pilots across 84 cities, Garuda Aerospace can support different emergencies.