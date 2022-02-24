Garuda Aerospace targets to make 6 lakh drones, create new jobs

The company announced ‘Drone-as-a-Service’ initiative to empower farmers and agriculture sector by adding value to the farming ecosystem.

Garuda Aerospace, the city-based drone start-up, is aiming to manufacture six lakh drone besides creating six lakh jobs by 2025 under its Kisan Drone initiative.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Kisan Drone manufacturing facilities located in Gurgaon and Chennai.

“Garuda Aerospace pledges to manufacture six lakh drones under its Kisan Drone initiative thus aiding the farmer fraternity with state-of-the-art technology and solutions for insecticides, pesticides and fertilizers..”, the company said in a statement here.

The drone-based solutions offered by Garuda Aerospace have been backed by hardware, software and analytical tools to improve efficiency and reduce cost. The Kisan Drone initiative is equipped with artificial intelligence, machine learning and GPS sensors to help farmers with accurate and real-time information about their farm and crops.

The drones can also help farmers with surveillance and mapping system.

“We firmly believe that the Kisan Drone (initiative) has the power to transform the lives of farmers. We take pride in the fact that around 90 per cent of our manufacturing facilities are dedicated towards Kisan drones”, company founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

“We aim to deploy six lakh drones across six lakh villages in India and create employment for youth…The Kisan Drones are faster, efficient and cost effective than the current manual spraying methods.. We will continue to work closely with the government to empower our farmers..,” he added.