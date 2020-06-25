China’s duplicity! New Galwan Valley satellite images show Chinese structures back at India-China clash site

Galwan Valley satellite images. Source: Maxar Technologies via Reuters

Galwan Valley satellite images: New satellite images show the Chinese have built a defensive position at the Galwan Valley site where clashes took place on June 15, the Indian Express reported today. The new development comes even as India continues to engage with China diplomatically to diffuse tensions and disengage troops along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. As many as 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred in the clash with Chinese forces at the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh. Reports claimed earlier that 35 Chinese soldiers were also killed in the clash.

The IE report today quoted senior sources in the Indian Army as saying that the tent, which was removed back on June 15, has been reported to be back at the site by ground troops at Patrolling Point 14 (PP-14). The report, however, mentioned that the Army has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of the Chinese structures that are visible in the satellite images.

The new images have been made available by Maxar, a space technology company. IE report said that the images are from June 22 and they show that Chinese forces have built a defensive position “astride” the LAC near PP-14.

The new Chinese position was built between June 16 and June 22 because the images by Planet Labs satellite do not show the new infrastructure at the India-China clash site on June 16.

The Government of India had earlier said in a statement that the clashes at the Galwan Valley site took place because the Chinese side was seeking to erect structures and had refused to desist from such actions.

The IE report today also quoted Lt General (retd) AL Chavan as saying that the new structures in the satellite images appear to be “a proper defensive position” developed by the Chinese. Chavan, who has served as Division Commander of 3rd Infantry Division, also said it is clear that Chinese built the position between June 15 and June 22.