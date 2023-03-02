Gallantry Award presented to 66 personnel at Northern Command Investiture Ceremony

The Northern Command Investiture Ceremony was held on Wednesday, March 2 with great pomp and precision at the Mathura Military Station. The event was presided over by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command, where a total of 66 awardees were recognized for their outstanding contributions and achievements.

The ceremony recognized and awarded 49 Sena Medals (Gallantry), one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), one Yudh Seva Medal, four Sena Medals for Distinguished Service, 10 Vishisht Seva Medals, and one Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal. The awardees included 33 officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers, and 29 Other Ranks.

Among the awardees was Rifleman Hussain Khan, who was represented at the ceremony after sustaining injuries during an operation and currently in a coma. He received a Sena Medal (Gallantry) for his selfless bravery.

The event was attended by a large gathering of military and civil dignitaries, as well as relatives of the awardees. Speaking at the occasion, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi congratulated all the awardees for their bravery and dedication to duty. He also urged all present to emulate the achievements of the awardees.

Highlighting the challenges that the Indian Army faces along the borders, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi reiterated that the Indian Army is always prepared to meet any challenge and spare no effort in ensuring a peaceful internal security situation and the integrity of national borders.

“Efficient persistence in operational planning has resulted in real-time tracking and neutralising 186 terrorists in high-risk operations in the year 2022,” he said. Speaking of another major achievement of the Northern Command, the General said that the situation along the Line of Control “has remained stable and the Cease Fire Understanding continues to sustain. A very strict vigil and a robust technology-enabled multi-tiered counter-infiltration grid is being maintained, to thwart any attempts at infiltration.”

He also emphasised on the importance of infrastructure development and logistics in operational readiness. In the past three years, Rs 1,500 crores have been spent for new infrastructure for billeting of new raising units. Carbon neutral accommodations and over 800 km of roads constructed by Border Roads Organisation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were other important developments. In the financial year 2022-23, Northern Command has spent almost 300% more than last year.

Explaining the returns these investments would give, he said, “There will be a huge impetus to our Comb power through the construction of Ladakh Eastern Highway, Shinkula Tunnel & Zojila Tunnel.” The Northern Command Investiture Ceremony was a testament to the valour and dedication of the Indian Army in maintaining peace and security within the country.