Gaganyaan mission: ISRO, Indian Navy join hands to begin recovery trials

As a part of Gaganyaan mission, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian Navy conducted initial recovery trials of the Crew Module in the Water Survival Test Facility (WSTF) at WSTF of Navy in Kochi, Kerala.

According to the space agency, a Crew Module Recovery Model (CMRM) was used for the trial that simulates the mass, center of gravity, outer dimensions, and externals of the actual Crew Module at touchdown.

The trials were part of the preparation for crew module recovery operations for the Gaganyaan mission, which will take place in Indian waters with the participation of government agencies, with the Indian Navy leading the overall recovery operations.

The sequence of operations required for the recovery of the Crew Module was carried out as part of the trials.

According to ISRO, the Gaganyaan project aims to launch a crew of three people into a 400 km orbit for a three-day mission and return them safely to land in Indian sea waters. This will serve as a demonstration of human spaceflight capability.

“As the safe recovery of the crew is the final step to be accomplished for any successful human spaceflight, it is of paramount importance and it has to be carried out with the minimum lapse of time”, an ISRO statement said.

“Hence the recovery procedures for various scenarios need to be extensively practiced by carrying out a large number of trials. The Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) for recovery of Crew and Crew Module need to be finalised. The recovery trials will be initially carried out in a closed pool followed by trials in a harbor and in the open sea”, it said.

The recovery trials for the crew module were conducted on Tuesday, 8 February. Different types of recovery trials are planned from the recovery of the crew module to the flight crew training at WSTF.

WSTF is a state-of-the-art facility of the Indian Navy that provides realistic training of aircrew for escape from a ditched aircraft under varied simulated conditions and crash scenarios, the statement said. WSTF simulates different sea state conditions, environmental conditions, and day/night conditions.

These trails help to validate the SoP and train both the aircraft crew and the recovery personnel. They provide valuable inputs for the utilisation of recovery accessories.

The recovery team’s and trainers’ input helps refine the recovery operations’ standard operating procedures and design various recovery accessories, and finalize the training plan.

Meanwhile, ISRO said in order to enable booster stage recovery in future launch vehicle configurations, the first Throttling demonstration hot test of the Vikas engine was successfully accomplished for a targeted 67 per cent thrust level throttling for a duration of 43 seconds.

Vikas engine has been the workhorse engine for the launch vehicles of Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO.

The engine with a nominal thrust of 80 tons is powering the second stages of PSLV & GSLV, liquid strapons of GSLV and the core liquid stage of LVM3.

Liquid engines that support throttling of the engine thrust facilitate booster stage recovery in launch vehicles.

Throttling of the engine was achieved by a closed loop thrust regulation system and the engine had been successfully throttled from the chamber pressure of 58.5 bar in steps of 50 bar, 45 bar & 40 bar, with dwelling at each pressure level for seven seconds. In addition, the Vikas engine was also throttled down to 45 per cent for the last three seconds before the engine shut down.

The results of the first hot test of Throttleable Vikas Engine on January 30 indicate stable combustion and subsystem performed in accordance with the prediction, ISRO said.

The overall performance of engine sub-systems, control systems & test facility systems were as expected, it added.

(With PTI inputs)