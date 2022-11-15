G20 Summit in Bali: What to expect on Day 2

On Wednesday (November 16) in Bali, Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the end of the two day long G20 Leaders Summit will hand over the presidency of the grouping to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi is in Bali for 45 hours which are packed with attending the three sessions, other events including meeting with the Indian Community and friends of India.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that India will officially assume the presidency from December 1, 2022. And when Prime Minister Modi meets the world leaders on the sidelines of the ongoing summit in Bali, he will extend personal invitations to them to attend the 18th G20 Leaders Summit scheduled to take place in September 2023.

Prime Minister Modi met US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the ongoing summit in Bali. (Photo Courtesy: PMO India)

The Ministry of external Affairs has not officially announced the name of the leaders with whom PM Modi will have bilateral meetings with. However the advisory indicates that bilateral meetings will start taking place on Wednesday and during the meetings the progress in India’s relations with them will be reviewed.

According to Ministry of External Affairs advisory all bilateral meetings will take place tomorrow between 1100 – 1330 hrs (8:30am-10am IST) – at Apurva Kempinsky, Bali, Indonesia and between 1515 – 1810 hrs (12:45pm- 3:40pm IST).

B20 Summit

On Monday the summit of the Business 20 (B20) in Bali, pressed for ‘inclusive’ and ‘sustainable growth’ as this represents the voice of G20. Arsjad Rasjid, chair of the B20 and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce, has said that the voice of the emerging economies must be heard.

In an earlier exclusive interaction with Financial Express Online in New Delhi, Rasjid had said: “The agenda of G20 has been driven by the developed countries. And now, emerging countries like Indonesia, India, Brazil and South Africa, all should come together to push their own agenda.” And the focus should now be on getting more funding from developed countries, he had stated in his earlier interaction.

Also Read: Ukraine-Russia war impacting global economy, food and energy security says B-20 Chairman

In Bali he said that B20 has introduced five Ps. These include, in line with the chair of B20: Firstly `Peace’ without which there can be no discussion; then there is `prosperity’ –this is important as it indicates all are equal and no one is left behind; `Planet’ includes carbonization, climate change; `people’ and `profit’ which should be inclusive.

Under India’s G20 Presidency the next B20 summit will take place in India.

Meanwhile PM has met world leaders

While the French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their bilateral meeting on the sidelines in Bali on Tuesday, PM Modi will be holding bilateral meetings on Wednesday.

However, he has had informal meetings with world leaders including the US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and the new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among others. The leaders exchanged views on different issues.

Photo Courtesy: PMO India

It was the first meeting with the UK Prime Minister Sunak since he assumed office in October.

He has had a meeting with President of Senegal and Chairman of the African Union Macky Sall, and also with Netherlands President Mark Rutte.

Photo Courtesy: PMO India

Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with President Widodo of Indonesia who is also the host of the 17th G20 Leaders Summit.