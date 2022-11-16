G-20 presidency to be inclusive, ambitious: PM Modi

At the closing ceremony of the two day G20 Leaders Summit in Bali, India took over the presidency of the grouping. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured all that India’s G-20 presidency next year will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented.

He said that India was taking over the presidency at a time when the world was grappling simultaneously with long term ill-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, rising food and energy prices as well as economic slowdowns.

“At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India’s G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented,” he said. Adding that in the next one year India will ensure that the G20 acts as a global prime mover to envisage new ideas and also accelerate collective action.



In his remarks PM Modi stated that the sense of ownership over natural resources is not only giving rise to conflict, it has also become the main cause of the plight of the environment. He talked about LiFE — ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ campaign and its purpose to make sustainable lifestyles a mass movement.

Stating that the benefits of development are universal and all-inclusive, he highlighted the need to extend the benefits of development to all human beings with compassion and solidarity.

Women led development even in India’s G20 presidency

Stressing on maintaining priority on women led development, PM Modi said that global development is not possible without the participation of women.

In his address he said that without peace and security the future generations will not be able to enjoy or take full advantage of economic growth or technological innovation.

One Earth, One Family, One Future

According to the prime minister the G20 has to convey a strong message which will be in favour of peace and harmony – and these are embodied in the theme of India’s G20 chairship.

Different meetings will be organized across the country in different states and cities which will enable the guests to experience India’s inclusive traditions, cultural richness and diversity.

Expressing his appreciation to President Jokowi of Indonesia for hosting the G-20 Summit in difficult times, he said that India will make every effort to take forward Indonesia’s laudable plans during its G-20 Presidency.