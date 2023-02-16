From Dakotas to Tejas: The Mysore Royal Family’s Contributions to Indian Aerospace

By Girish Linganna

The Royal Scion of Mysore His Excellency Yaduveer Wadiyar accompanied by his wife Her Majesty Trishikha Devi, recently visited the Aero India 2023 exhibition. The Mysore Royal Family has had a significant impact on shaping India’s aerospace industry, and their contributions continue to be remembered and celebrated.

Both during their visit met with heads of all divisions from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). They extended their hospitality and presented a scaled model of the LCA Tejas. Dr Sanjeev Joshi, Deputy CEO of BrahMos Aerospace also presented momento of a scaled model of BrahMos.

In the interview with DD Karnataka, the Royal Scion of Mysore expressed his pride in India’s advancements in aerospace technology and the crucial role that HAL has played in defending the nation. He highlighted that the seed for HAL’s success was sown during the Kingdom of Mysore and how his ancestors were fortunate enough to contribute to this legacy. He further emphasized the importance of planting a seed for the future generations to enjoy and expressed his desire for his son to learn this sense of everlasting. He concluded by stating that the benefits of HAL’s success spill over to benefit the common man and ultimately contribute to India’s progress as a nation. Accompanied by the author himself, the royal scion of Mysore exuded a humble and inquisitive nature, leaving the author delighted to have been presented with such a wonderful opportunity.

Many of the Maharajas of Mysore were known for their progressive ideas and efforts towards the state’s development. One such king was Jaychamarajendra Wadiyar, the last official Maharaja of the Mysore kingdom, who played an instrumental role in the development of Namma Bengaluru. July 18 marks his 103rd birth anniversary.

Among his many contributions to Mysore and India was the birth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Dr Deepti Navaratna, a classical dancer and neuroscientist who has written the book “The Maverick Maharaja,” explains the story behind HAL’s creation. The author describes the need for a fierce nationalist and visionary leader to bring together multiple interests for the benefit of their country. In this case, William Douglas Pawley, a notable businessman and US ambassador, was part of the Chinese Air Force’s First American Volunteer Group during World War II. After aiding in the creation and assembly of aircraft for combat and defeating the Japanese occupation in China, Pawley was searching for a home base in India. Simultaneously, entrepreneur Walchand Hirachand was looking to expand his company’s offerings. At this time, a 21-year-old Wadiyar was crowned King of Mysore and recognized the opportunity to establish a public sector enterprise that would lead aerospace research and manufacturing in India. Thus, Hindustan Aircraft Limited (HAL) was established in 1940, reportedly conceived mid-air during a flight back from America. Today, HAL is a leading aerospace company in India, providing design, development, and manufacturing services for aircraft, helicopters, engines, avionics, and accessories. It has played a significant role in the country’s defense and has contributed to several important projects, such as the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, and the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet.

Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar’s contributions to the development of Mysore and India did not stop with the creation of HAL. The Mysore Royal Family’s love for aviation is also evident in the story of the Mysore Dakota, a 21-seater passenger plane that was extensively used during the nation-building efforts of leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Pandit Nehru. After the end of World War II, surplus Dakota DC-3 planes were available for sale in India. The Hindustan Aircraft Company, co-owned by the Mysore government, was servicing these planes and converting them into civilian aircraft. Wadiyar acquired one of these planes, which he named the Mysore Dakota VT-AXX, and it became his first “magic carpet.”

The Mysore Royal Family’s contributions to education and research have also been significant. During World War II, Mysore and other princely states provided military manpower and resources to the war effort. Educational institutes such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) focused on applied research in manufacturing items for military and industrial use. Sir M. Visvesvaraya, the President of IISc’s Court from 1938 to 1947, saw the war as an opportunity to do just that. After a visit by Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar to the Department of Electrical Technology, grants to IISc were increased from the Mysore government and the governments of Bombay, Hyderabad, and even the British government of India. IISc’s Department of Aeronautical Engineering was set up in 1942 during such a war-time mandate and worked with HAL to repair and maintain British and American warplanes.

The Wadiyars’ contributions to Mysore and India are numerous and significant. Their legacy continues to shape the state and the nation, and their contributions are remembered and celebrated even today. As we approach India’s 77th Independence Day, it is important to remember the contributions of leaders like the Wadiyars who worked tirelessly to shape the nation and make it what it is today. The Mysore Royal Family’s contributions to aerospace, education, and culture are significant and far-reaching. Their vision and leadership have played a key role in shaping Mysore and India, and their legacy continues to inspire future generations. As we celebrate India’s 75th year of independence, it is important to remember and honour the contributions of leaders like the Wadiyars, whose tireless efforts helped build a stronger and more prosperous nation.

The contribution of the Mysore Maharaja towards the development of the aerospace industry in Karnataka cannot be overstated. His vision and foresight played a critical role in making the state a hub for aerospace technology and innovation. The Maharaja’s support for aviation education and research institutions, such as the Indian Institute of Science and the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), laid the foundation for the state’s growth as an aerospace capital.

As Bangalore and Karnataka aim to become Asia’s aviation capital, it is important to remember and honour the legacy of the Mysore Maharaja. His passion for aviation, combined with his determination to make a lasting impact, set the state on a path towards success in the aerospace industry. The Maharaja’s humble nature and inquisitive character, as well as his unwavering commitment to the development of his state, serve as an inspiration for all of us. Karnataka and HAL owe a debt of gratitude to the royal scion of Mysore, and his contributions should be celebrated and remembered for generations to come.

