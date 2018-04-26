​​​
French President Emmanuel Macron to push Donald Trump on Iran nuclear deal, says there is no ‘Plan B’

French President Emmanuel Macron is urging U.S. President Donald Trump to stick with the Iranian nuclear accord, arguing there's no "Plan B.''

Published: April 26, 2018 10:26 AM
Macron plans to discuss tariffs and to urge the U.S. to stay involved in Syria during his visit.

French President Emmanuel Macron is urging U.S. President Donald Trump to stick with the Iranian nuclear accord, arguing there’s no “Plan B.” Macron tells the broadcast “Fox News Sunday” that he thinks the 2015 deal curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions is imperfect. But the French leader, who begins a state visit to Washington on Monday, asks, “What do you have as a better option?” Trump has vowed to withdraw from the Iran deal by May 12 unless U.S. and European negotiators agree to fix what he calls its serious flaws.

Macron also argued against new tariffs Trump has threatened to impose starting May 1, saying “you don’t make trade war with your allies.” Macron plans to discuss tariffs and to urge the U.S. to stay involved in Syria during his visit.

