​​​
  3. French military helicopter crashes in Ivory Coast; 1 dead

French military helicopter crashes in Ivory Coast; 1 dead

France's army says a French military helicopter has crashed in Ivory Coast during a training mission, killing the pilot and injuring another crew member.

By: | Paris | Published: July 11, 2018 5:15 PM
france helicopter crash, France, france helicopter crash libya, france military helicopter crash, french military The army says the helicopter had been involved in a joint training exercise with Ivory Coast forces. (Representational Image)

France’s army says a French military helicopter has crashed in Ivory Coast during a training mission, killing the pilot and injuring another crew member.

The army says the 25-year-old officer died yesterday night of injuries sustained when his Gazelle helicopter crashed about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Abidjan earlier in the day.

The army says the helicopter had been involved in a joint training exercise with Ivory Coast forces. The circumstances of the crash are being investigated. France has a supply point in Abidjan for its Operation Barkhane, which combats growing extremism in West Africa.

In October a cargo plane chartered by the French military crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on its approach to Abidjan, killing four crew members from Moldova and injuring six others from Moldova and France.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top