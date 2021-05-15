Free Liquid Medical Oxygen arrives from Kuwait; IAF undertakes relief sorties

And, Indian Air Force (IAF) has sent its transport aircraft IL-76 which is ferrying 3 Cryogenic oxygen containers on May 14, 2021 to Kuwait. (Photos Credit: Embassy of Kuwait, New Delhi)

Through the Sea-Bridge, under the relief campaign initiated by the government of Kuwait, on Saturday, May 15, 2021, a commercial vessel reached India with Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO). Giving details of the same with Financial Express Online, the ambassador of Kuwait to India, Jasem Al Najem said, “The fourth vessel is MV Capt Kattelmann. It has already reached Mumbai port and has a load of 75 MT of LMO and also has 1000 Oxygen Cylinders.”

So far Kuwait has sent in 215 MT of LMO and 2600 Oxygen cylinders.

As has been reported earlier by the Financial Express Online, three warships of the Indian Navy: INS Kochi, Tabar and Kolkata have already docked at the Mangalore Port a few days ago with a load of Oxygen supplies.

According to the envoy of Kuwait, “The `Sea of Bridge’ will continue to get the Liquid Medical Oxygen to India.”

All the Liquid Medical Oxygen that has come to India –1400 MT has come as a gift from the government of Kuwait.

And, Indian Air Force (IAF) has sent its transport aircraft IL-76 which is ferrying 3 Cryogenic oxygen containers on May 14, 2021 to Kuwait. These are to be refilled for further transportation through the Sea Bridge and this will bring the total delivery of 1400 MT LMO.

Update of the IAF sorties overseas and domestically

According to the update on the sorties carried out by the transport aircraft, besides flying to Kuwait with cryogenic tankers to be refilled, the IAF has sent two 2 IAF C-130s which are going to airlift 410 Oxygen Cylinders from Bangkok to Hindan Air Base.

Domestic Sorties?

Within India the IAF’s C-17s have airlifted 2 Oxygen Tankers from Hindan to Ranchi; 2 from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar; 2 from Yelahanka to Bhubaneswar; and 2 from Madurai to Ranchi.

Also, other C-17s are bringing 3 oxygen Tankers from Sulur to Panagarh.

Update as on May 15, 2021

International Sorties

IAF has flown 130 sorties/ 633 hours/ 104 containers

And has carried back a load of 872 MT (containers) + 352 MT (other equipment)

Domestic Sorties

Crisscrossing the country IAF has flown 778 sorties/ 1147 hours/ 490 tankers

And has airlifted — 8343 MT (containers) + 209 MT (other equipment).